HC restrains Punjab Police from arresting AIG Ashish Kapoor’s wife

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained Punjab Police from arresting Kamal Kapoor, wife of AIG Ashish Kapoor, in two criminal cases registered against her and Kapoor. The high court bench of justice Arvind Sangwan acted on a contempt plea moved by Kapoor and his wife.

The order has been passed in respect of two criminal cases, one registered on May 30 under Section 13 (1) (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and another on July 17 of criminal intimidation and among other sections registered in Mohali.

It was argued that the petitioners are repeatedly involved in successive FIRs registered for the same incident. Hence, the respondents be directed that till disposal of the plea, no further coercive action be taken against her.

The plea said as she (Kamal Kapoor) is not a public servant. However, to override the orders of the court, the police authorities, in a bid to arrest her have also implicated her as an accused in different FIRs. The plea also alleged the criminal cases have been registered in violation of the February 2023 order of the high court according to which Police Complaint Authority recommendations were stayed by the high court.

Besides, the PC Act cases, the AIG, among others have been booked on the complaint of a Kurukshetra woman, who had alleged criminal intimidation and assault. Kapoor was arrested in October 2022 and has been in custody since then in different FIRs.

Mohali court sends Kapoor to judicial remand

Mohali The local court today sent AIG Ashish Kapoor to judicial remand. The Zirakpur police had arrested Kapoor on Monday for assaulting and abusing a woman in a case dating back to 2018. A video has surfaced in which Kapoor was seen thrashing a woman inmate during her police remand in a cheating case at Zirakpur police station in May 2018. Defence counsel advocate Paramjeet Singh said that Ashish Kapoor was sent to judicial custody by the court of JMIC Ramesh Kumar.

