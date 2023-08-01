High court stays Punjab notice to Manisha Gulati for vacating official residence

The high court has stayed July 13 notice of Punjab government to former head of state women commission, Manisha Gulati asking her to vacate the official residence.

The order was passed by the high court on Monday on a plea moved by former head of state women commission, Manisha Gulati, challenging July 13 notice to her asking her to immediately vacate the residential accommodation and to hand over the possession to the state. (HT File)

The order was passed by the high court on Monday on a plea moved by her challenging July 13 notice to her asking her to immediately vacate the residential accommodation and to hand over the possession to the state. “The entire exercise of removing the appellant from the residential accommodation during the pendency of present appeal is illegal and has been done in hurried manner, with mala fide intentions, as is evident from the contents of the letter itself,” she had submitted. Detailed order is awaited.

On March 28, the single judge bench dismissed her plea against removal from the post observing that she can’t complain about her removal now as her appointment was due to her political affiliations with the previous Congress government. Against the single-judge order, she had moved before a division bench and the latter had on April 17 restrained the Punjab government from finalising the appointment of the chairperson. The court, however, said that the state government could continue the process for finalising the name.

Gulati was removed from her post on March 7 for the second time. Earlier, she was removed on January 31, 2023, but the order was subsequently withdrawn. Appointed as the commission chairperson in March 2018 during the then Congress-led government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh, she had gotten an extension of her tenure from March 2021 to March 2024, which was notified in 2020.