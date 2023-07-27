Protesting vendors set up veggie stalls outside Mohali MLA’s house

High drama took place outside the house of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh in Sector 79 after vegetable vendors, who were stopped by MC from running a vegetable market in Sector 78, staged a protest by setting up their stalls there. Raising slogans, the vendors took out a march and gheraoed the municipal corporation office in Sector 68, Mohali, where they met civic body secretary Ranjeev Kumar. (Getty image)

Led by Balwinder Singh Kumbra, the farmers said their livelihood was solely dependent on the vegetable market, but the civic body was not allowing them to sell produce daily.

Later, raising slogans, the vendors took out a march and gheraoed the MC office in Sector 68, where they met MC secretary Ranjeev Kumar. Heavy police force was deployed at the office to control the situation.

Kumar said the civic body had allowed vegetable market in Sector 78 only once a week on Monday to help farmers sell their produce directly to residents. However, the vendors were setting up their stalls daily.

