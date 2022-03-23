High drama at MC office as man accuses staffer of demanding 20k bribe, clerk suspended

High drama took place at the municipal corporation’s Zone B office near Shingar Cinema on Tuesday after a shopkeeper accused a clerk of demanding ₹20,000 to transfer the ownership of his house in Shivaji Nagar.

Later, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal suspended the clerk and marked an inquiry to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.

The shopkeeper, Kawaljit Singh Sehgal, alleged that he had been frequenting the MC office for over a month but the accused clerk, Hitesh Kumar, had been delaying the process to transfer the ownership of his house.

“Initially, Kumar sought a bribe of ₹50,000. When I did not agree, he revised the amount to ₹20,000. Two days ago, he visited my shop and said he would not clear my file until I paid him. It was only after I raised a stink at the MC office that the clerk assured me that he would pass my file. As promised by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, strict action should be taken against corrupt officials,” said Sehgal, adding that he had submitted a complaint with the office of zonal commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.

Soon, others visiting the MC office also joined issue against alleged corruption at the zonal office. Former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal, who was also incidentally present at the office, claimed that the Zone B had become a “den of corruption.” A video of the incident also went viral on social networks.

The former councillor, who is also the husband of sitting BJP councillor Manju Aggarwal, also raised the matter before mayor Balkar Sandhu and sought action against corrupt officials. BJP leaders threatened to stage a protest outside the Zone B office, if authorities failed to curb corruption.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Kumar, refuted the allegations saying that the file could not be cleared as Sehgal had not submit the requisite documents. “I had told Sehgal about the documents needed. The allegations levelled against me are baseless and no bribe was demanded from anyone,” said Kumar.

Sabharwal said that a complaint had been received against the employee in the graft case and he had been suspended with immediate effect. “Zonal commissioner Mahindroo will carry out an inquiry to ascertain the facts.”