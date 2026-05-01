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High drama in Punjab assembly as Oppn demands alcohol test for CM

LoP Partap Singh Bajwa leads charge during special session; Congress demands medical check by PGI doctors

Updated on: May 01, 2026 03:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed high-voltage drama on Friday as the opposition went on the offensive during the special session with leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanding an immediate alcohol test for chief minister Bhagwant Mann and all legislators.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with other Congress MLAs, including Sukhpal Khaira, after walking out from the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chaos erupted after Bajwa formally wrote to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, alleging that the chief minister was present in the House in an inebriated state.

The confrontation began when Mann objected to Khaira using a mobile phone during the proceedings, leading to a sharp verbal exchange. The situation escalated rapidly as Bajwa supported Khaira’s allegations, describing the situation as a “black day for democracy” and urged the Speaker to lock the doors of the House to conduct breathalyzer tests on all members, starting with the chief minister.

The opposition demanded that a medical team from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, be summoned to ensure a transparent and impartial process.

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP joined the attack, with BJP state president Sunil Jakhar remarking that a breathalyzer test would “unmask many faces.”

 
alcohol test punjab vidhan sabha democracy opposition punjab assembly
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / High drama in Punjab assembly as Oppn demands alcohol test for CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / High drama in Punjab assembly as Oppn demands alcohol test for CM
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