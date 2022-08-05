High drama witnessed outside CP’s office in Ludhiana

A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, after a face-off between the members of Shiv Sena Hindustan and Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai’s family.

Notably, Ghai is accused in over 120 cases of fraud with his clients who aspired to settle abroad, and was nabbed by the Jalandhar police in July this year.

While Shiv Sena leaders, along with a few victims, reached the police headquarters seeking attachment of Ghai’s property and protested against police inaction, Ghai‘s wife, along with her relatives, also reached the spot accusing Shiv Sena members of demanding ₹10 lakh. She alleged after she refused to pay the amount, Shiv Sena activists threatened to stage a protest against Ghai.

A woman relative of Ghai even accused a Shiv Sena leader of kidnapping Ghai’s children four years ago. ACP Harish Behal, confronting the woman, asked why she didn’t lodge a complaint at that time.

The relatives of Ghai were even seen thrashing the posters of Shiv Sena leaders with slippers.

Rajiv Tandon of Shiv Sena Hindustan said Ghai who had duped hundreds of people should have been dealt with strictly. Another leader said Ghai’s properties should have been attached to provide relief to the complainants.

The situation heated up after both the groups started protesting against each other and also raised slogans against the local administration and police. After the intervention of senior police officers, including Behal, the situation was pacified.

Behal said appropriate action would be taken against those who disturbed law-and-order outside the CP office.