High screen time making kids angry, affecting class scores, say PGI Chandigarh experts

A significant rise in behavioural and developmental issues among children due to excessive screen time is a cause of concern, say experts at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. According to a 2021 study conducted by the PGIMER, Chandigarh, screen time prevalence among children aged 2-5 years is around 59.5%, with reduced physical activity reported in this group. (PTI)

Experts from various departments, including psychiatry and otolaryngology (ENT), have reported an increasing number of cases of irritability, aggression, delayed speech, and even autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among children, especially under 16.

A professor of otolaryngology department at PGIMER highlighted that over the years, cases of delayed speech, limited language skills, and autism have risen sharply.

Behavioural & developmental issues on rise

Doctors at PGIMER’s psychiatry outpatient department (OPD) note that 70-75% of children under the age of 8 visiting the clinic are being reported with behavioural problems.

These include irritability, aggression, and poor academic performance due to excessive use of mobile phones, gaming platforms, and social media.

“Children today are spending more time watching social media and gaming platforms, which not only impacts their academic performance but also reduces physical activity. Many of these children display heightened irritability and aggression compared to their peers,” said Dr Nidhi Chauhan, assistant professor in psychiatry department.

In the adolescent age group, issues like online gambling through various games are also emerging, causing financial stress for families, said doctor.

Psychiatry OPD alone reports seeing 40-45 cases daily of children under 18 years of age, including both new and follow-up cases, the majority of them with excessive screen time being a common factor, she added.

Impact on speech & social development

Prof Sanjay Munjal from the otolaryngology department at the PGI explained that prolonged screen usage involves one-way communication, which hampers speech development in children.

“Speech development requires two-way interaction, but reduced social interactions and excessive gadget use are depriving young children of this essential stimulation during their formative years,” he said.

Many children are referred to the ENT department after an initial diagnosis by pediatricians or psychiatrists. Cases often involve children aged 1-6 years who rely on gestures rather than verbal communication to express their needs.

The problem is exacerbated by the decline of joint family systems and the increasing number of working parents. Parents often resort to giving mobile phones or tablets to their children for convenience, unknowingly contributing to speech delays and reduced social engagement.

Experts stress that children should not use gadgets for more than an hour a day. Doctors advise parents to observe their children closely for signs of developmental delays, particularly between the ages of one and six. PGIMER’s ENT department offers therapies, including speech stimulation, to help affected children.

“Parents need to ensure that children engage in two-way communication and physical activities. Early intervention is key to addressing these issues,” Dr Munjal said.

Tips to help kids unplug

Limit screen time: Children under 6 years should not use gadgets for more than an hour a day.

Encourage interaction: Replace screen time with activities that involve communication, such as reading or interactive play.

Monitor content: Ensure children engage in age-appropriate activities and avoid addictive platforms like online games.

Seek help: If signs of speech delay or behavioural issues are noticed, consult a pediatrician or specialist early.