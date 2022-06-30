High temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, monsoon expected in next two days

People in Kashmir valley and the Jammu division are facing sweltering heat and are in the hope of a drop in temperatures as the weather department has predicted the arrival of monsoons in the next two days, the weather department said on Wednesday.

All the major weather observatories of the union territory, particularly Kashmir, recorded above-normal temperatures by 2 to 3.5 degrees C on Tuesday. The night temperatures were also 2 to 4 degrees C above normal.

The high temperatures come just a week after heavy rains and even snowfall was recorded in the plains and hills of the union territory and had caused a flood-like situation. Snowfall was also experienced in hilly areas, including the Amaranth Cave shrine in the Himalayas, Kousarnag in Kulgam and Gulmarg in Baramulla which had led to a sharp drop in temperatures prompting people to use woollens and heaters.

However, the weather has remained mostly dry since June 23 and has now led to high temperatures.

“Today, weather will be hot and dry throughout J&K,” said the director, meteorological department of J&K, Sonam Lotus.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday while it was 39.6 and 39.0 degrees C in Jammu and Kathua, respectively.

Lotus said the monsoon was approaching. “Conditions favourable for the arrival of monsoon into J&K during June 30 – July 1,” he said.

Deputy director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad on Tuesday said that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during the next 24 hours.