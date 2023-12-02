High-drama at Mohali mall after sound glitch during film screening

High drama was witnessed on Friday at Cinepolis cinemas in Bestech Square Mall, Phase 11, after the audience complained of a problem with the sound during the screening of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal”, which was released on Friday.

(HT FIle)

According to the information, one of the movie’s evening shows kept running without the audio. Some of the viewers complained to the staff and were assured that the issue would be fixed by the manager. However, the issue persisted when the film was restarted.

Amanpreet Kaur and Kulwant Singh, who were among the audience, accused the manager of misbehaving with them, adding, “We asked for an immediate refund from the cinema management, but they refused.”

The audience members, however, were refunded the amount after police intervention.

Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Naveen Pal Singh said, “There was some technical issue, the cinema staff gave the audience to continue watching if they could make out the dialogue or get a refund.”

Cinepolis cinemas manager Arzoo, meanwhile, said, “We will check the issue, as refund was initiated, we need to get details from the cinema.”

