Highest since district’s inception: In 1 year, Pathankot police nabbed 68 POs from 3 states, 1 UT

Launching a crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs), the Pathankot police have arrested 68 accused who had been evading arrests by hiding in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

This is the highest number of POs arrested in the district in a year since the establishment of Pathankot district in 2011, said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh.

Addressing a press conference, the SSP said that a special drive was launched and a dedicated unit was set up to nab all POs. He said that the apprehended POs were wanted in cases of heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, drug smuggling snatching, and theft.

The SSP said that the police used a variety of strategies to apprehend these criminals, including targeted investigations, raids, and sting operations. He said that the police teams received information about their whereabouts and chased them.

Various police teams were dispatched to numerous locations across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab to apprehend proclaimed offenders who were eluding arrest for up to 15 to 20 years on multiple criminal charges. Even, these teams went to Pulwama, Budgam, Kathua, Vijaypur, Boond Basoli in J&K; Alwar in Rajasthan; Kullu, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, and various cities of Punjab and brought POs to justice.

Besides, these teams also recovered illegal weapons, narcotics, other contraband, and vehicles used in the crime from the accused, who were involved in serious offenses like murder, robbery, extortion, and other heinous crimes and had been playing hide and seek with police.

The SSP claimed that the year-long drive has resulted in a significant drop in crime in the area, providing the citizens of Pathankot with a sense of security and peace of mind.