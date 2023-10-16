Highest single-day count, Haryana records 127 farm fires

In more worries to the officials working hard to contain farm fires in Haryana, the state on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day count of stubble burning cases with the total number crossing the 500 mark.

The development has come as a setback to the officials deputed to check farm fires in Haryana. (HT File Photo)

The state has witnessed a surge in the cases in the past couple of days during the festival season as the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) detected 127 active fire locations in the state on Sunday, taking the total count to 542 against 168 cases reported in the state from September 15 to October 15 last year.

As per data, eight districts in the state have recorded the highest cases of stubble burning so far. With 80 cases of farm fires, Fatehabad district is at the top position this year. Whereas, Ambala has reported 79 cases followed by 67 in Kurukshetra, 59 in Jind, 51 in Kaithal, 42 each in Sonepat and Yamunanagar and 39 in Karnal.

The development has come as a setback to the officials deputed to check farm fires in the state. The state government has taken several initiatives to put a check on farm fires, including the state agriculture department providing 50% to 80% subsidy on the purchase of crop residue management machines, besides ₹1,000 paid to the farmers for in-situ and ex-situ management of the crop waste.

Officials in the state agriculture department said the situation is being monitored closely and required action is being taken, as per the guidelines of the government, but they are of the view that the sowing of mustard has led to an increase in the number of farm fires in Haryana.

