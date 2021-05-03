Highest single-day spike of 157 deaths, 7,327 infections in state

A record single-day spike of 157 Covid-19 fatalities and 7,327 new cases pushed Punjab’s death toll due to the disease to 9,317 and infection tally to 3,85,270, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 60,108 from 58,229 on Saturday, it said.

Of the new fatalities, 18 deaths were recorded in Bathinda, 17 in Ludhiana, 15 in Amritsar, 12 in Sangrur and 11 in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said. Ludhiana recorded a maximum 1,404 cases, followed by 1,045 in Mohali, 725 in Jalandhar, 602 in Patiala and 582 in Bathinda, among fresh cases in the state.

A total of 5,244 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 3,15,845, as per bulletin.

There are 229 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 7,525 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

809 ventilators provided to districts: CS

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday said the state government has provided 809 more ventilators to districts in the state.

Mahajan, who was chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation and vaccination status in the state, directed all the deputy commissioners to install the new ventilators and ensure that not even a single oxygen concentrator and ventilator remain unutilised. She also ordered to impose work from home for private offices so that the chain of Covid transmission could be arrested.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Hussan Lal, said the state would get 3,29,830 doses of Covid vaccine for launching Phase-III of vaccination drive soon.

“On an average, 6,532 cases were reported daily last week with overall positivity rate of 11.7%, while the count of daily cases remained 2,896 during the first peak in the state during September last year,” he added.

A total of 73,40,768 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Vaccination: Cab service for elderly in Moga

Moga: The Moga police have started a cab service for senior citizens to take them to vaccination centres. The cab will also drop them back home after the jab. The district police have formed two teams for the purpose, which will be supervised by DSP, cyber crime Sukhwinder Singh. Those who need cab service can dial 9656896568,” the DSP said.

