Brothers’ suicide: Lookout notice issued against SHO, 2 other Punjab cops

Four days after the highly decomposed body of a Jalandhar man (26), who was missing along with his brother since August 17, was recovered, the Kapurthala police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against three fugitive accused police personnel, including station house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh. Station house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh

Navdeep, along with two of his colleagues, including assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur, were booked on the charges of abetment of suicide after the family of the victims accused them of physically and mentally harassing one of the brothers on the police station premises.

On a written complaint by the victim’s kin, the Kapurthala police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) against three police personnel, who are presently on the run.

The victims’ family demanded immediate arrest of the accused besides speeding up the procedure to locate the body of another missing youth in the Beas.

“The body of my younger son is kept in a Kapurthala mortuary. We will take it to Jalandhar and then Chandigarh if the accused police personnel are not arrested at the earliest. The cremation will be done only after the arrest of the accused and the body of my eldest son is recovered,” said the father of the victims.

The family has raised suspicion that the accused, mainly Navdeep, might have fled to a foreign country following the registration of the case.

The victims’ kin alleged that the two brothers, aged 26 and 34, had allegedly jumped into Beas after being harassed by the three police personnel.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a victim’s cousin, who was present at the time of the incident at the police station.

Meanwhile, Sultanpur Lodhi’s deputy superintendent of police Babandeep Singh said the teams have already been deployed in the field for the arrest of the accused police personnel.

“Special drones have been arranged from Chandigarh to carry out an extensive aerial survey along Beas in order to locate the other victim. We are surveying the area within a 3km radius from where the first body was recovered,” he said.

As per the FIR, Navdeep was investigating a marital dispute between the sister of the victim’s friend and another party, for which they were called to the police station on August 16.

“The accused SHO and two other accused were favouring the other party, due to which one of the brothers got into an argument with the SHO. Furious over it, the accused SHO allegedly assaulted the elder brother,” the FIR stated.

The FIR added that a false FIR was registered against the other boy, who is still missing, on the complaint of accused woman constable Jagjeet Kaur for allegedly misbehaving with the police. On August 17, the younger brother allegedly jumped into the river, and his elder brother went in in a bid to rescue him.

On August 25, the SHO was transferred to police lines a day after an inquiry was marked against him for allegedly harassing the two brothers.

