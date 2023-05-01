Ball in voters’ court as campaigning for Shimla MC polls comes to a close

The high-octane campaign for Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections marked by acrimonious exchanges between the key players Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended on Sunday.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu campaigning for the Congress candidate at Chotta Shimla. (HT File)

The SMC, one of the oldest civic bodies in the country, goes to polls on May 2 and the results will be declared on May 4. There are more than 80 candidates in the fray from 34 wards.

The elections are being viewed as a direct contest between the Congress, which is in power in the state, and BJP, the principal opposition party. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), which once had a considerable support base in the capital town, has fielded candidates from only four wards.

With chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spearheading its campaign, the Congress aims to make a comeback in the prestigious SMC after a gap of 10 years. The BJP, meanwhile, left no stone unturned to retain the civic body it won for the first time in 2017.

Cong claiming credit for Centre’s schemes: Bindal

On the final day of campaigning, the Congress and BJP fired fresh salvo against each other, even as the key issues remain on a back burner.

Taking a jibe at the Congress government, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the government which came to power four months ago by promising guarantees to the people is now looking for an escape route.

“CM Sukhu and his ministers are now trying to evade questions on the guarantees,” he said, adding that during the SMC election campaign, the Congress leaders found women questioning them over their ₹1,500 month allowance guarantee.

Bindal also alleged that the Congress leaders were trying to claim credit for the Centre-sponsored projects, saying “If Himachal has gotten ropeway projects worth ₹1,506 cr, drinking water supply scheme at ₹1,813 cr and four-laning project at ₹1,600 cr it was all due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.”

Vikramaditya alleges irregularities in Smart City projects

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, state public works minister Vikramaditya Singh challenged the leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to contest SMC election in the name of the work done by the BJP-governed civic body.

The minister mocked the BJP for seeking votes in the name of PM Modi, saying the municipal elections are fought on local issues.

He went on to allege funds received under Smart City projects were misused by the previous government, adding that only retaining walls were raised in the town in the name of Smart City.

The five-year term of the SMC ended in June 2022, but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards — which had been increased from 34 to 41 — by the previous BJP government.

The Congress after coming to power last year overturned the decision and the wards were again reduced to 34.

Sukhu goes all out too woo voters on final day

Shimla Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday went on a blitzkrieg on the final day of the campaigning, holding back-to-back street meetings to woo voters for Congress candidates.

The CM started the election campaign from Benmore in the morning. Addressing a public meeting, Sukhu said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ruined the prestige and glory of Shimla town by creating a concrete jungle, in turn disturbing the ecological balance.

“The haphazard construction not only damaged the beauty of the town but it was also now facing the brunt of climate change,” Sukhu said, while promising to restore the city’s beauty if voted to power.

“Pure drinking water will be provided to the people while the net of loosely hanging wires will be removed. New sewage treatment plants will be built as per the requirement and development works will be carried out in each ward according to the demand of the people,” the CM said.

Conjuring stories from his time as a councillor from Shimla himself, Sukhu said he was well-versed with the ground reality and problems being faced by the public. The chief minister said the state cannot be run with the help of loans and his government has worked to generate new resources.

“We have presented such a budget, which will strengthen the state’s economy in four years. The central government is engaged in snatching away the rights of the Himachalis. Letters are being sent from Delhi for non-implementation of water cess. But, we will keep on implementing it,” he alleged.

The CM also addressed street meetings at Strawberry Hill, Panthaghati, Kusumpati, New Shimla, Patyog, Kangnadhar, Khalini, Kanlog and Krishna Nagar.