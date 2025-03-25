Menu Explore
High-powered panel approves contracts worth 109 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 25, 2025 05:42 AM IST

"Negotiations with various bidders during the meeting resulted in a significant cost saving of nearly ₹7 crore," an official spokesperson said, adding that urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

Fire station to be established in the Panipat at a cost of 18 crore

Haryana chief minister chairing a meeting of high-powered works committee in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)
Haryana chief minister chairing a meeting of high-powered works committee in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

An ultra-modern fire station in the municipal corporation area of Panipat, to be established at a cost of 18 crore, was among contracts worth 109 crore approved by high-powered works committee (HPWC) headed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday.

“Negotiations with various bidders during the meeting resulted in a significant cost saving of nearly 7 crore,” an official spokesperson said, adding that urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

The HPWC also gave approval for the installation of new LEDs and the replacement of existing streetlights with energy-efficient LED streetlights, along with a centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) panel for a smart lighting system in Yamunanagar, at a cost of 16.50 crore.

Approval was also given to launch a smart streetlight system, costing about 15 crore, within the limits of the municipal corporation Ambala.

The meeting also approved the construction of hostel blocks for the hockey stadium at Kailash (Karnal) under the smart city mission, at a cost of 13.25 crore.

The chief minister directed that all works be completed within the prescribed time frame, adding that any delays would hold the concerned contractor and officers accountable. He also made it clear that the quality of the work will not be compromised under any circumstances.

