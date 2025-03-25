High-powered panel approves contracts worth 109 crore

Fire station to be established in the Panipat at a cost of ₹18 crore Haryana chief minister chairing a meeting of high-powered works committee in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

An ultra-modern fire station in the municipal corporation area of Panipat, to be established at a cost of ₹18 crore, was among contracts worth ₹109 crore approved by high-powered works committee (HPWC) headed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday.

“Negotiations with various bidders during the meeting resulted in a significant cost saving of nearly ₹7 crore,” an official spokesperson said, adding that urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

The HPWC also gave approval for the installation of new LEDs and the replacement of existing streetlights with energy-efficient LED streetlights, along with a centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) panel for a smart lighting system in Yamunanagar, at a cost of ₹16.50 crore.

Approval was also given to launch a smart streetlight system, costing about ₹15 crore, within the limits of the municipal corporation Ambala.

The meeting also approved the construction of hostel blocks for the hockey stadium at Kailash (Karnal) under the smart city mission, at a cost of ₹13.25 crore.

The chief minister directed that all works be completed within the prescribed time frame, adding that any delays would hold the concerned contractor and officers accountable. He also made it clear that the quality of the work will not be compromised under any circumstances.