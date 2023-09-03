News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal bans hill cutting, fresh building permissions for 2 weeks

Himachal bans hill cutting, fresh building permissions for 2 weeks

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Sep 03, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Fresh permission for planning and building construction has also been banned for commercial or tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts for two weeks

Hill cutting for any kind of private development and construction activity except for rebuilding disaster-affected buildings and roads have been banned in Himachal Pradesh for two weeks up to September 16, a spokesperson of the state government said on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with natural calamities since the onset of monsoon on June 24. (HT File)
Fresh permission for planning and building construction has also been banned for commercial or tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts for two weeks.

The spokesperson said during the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions, including catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river-bank failures and severe erosion, have been witnessed across the state, leading to the tragic loss of lives and properties.

He said the decision has been taken to ensure utmost safety for human lives, habitations, infrastructure and to preserve the fragile ecological environment of the hill state.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and violations will be dealt in accordance with law, the spokesperson added.

