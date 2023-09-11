Hillary Victor’s book, a befitting tribute to the resilience of pandemic heroes

“Everything in life, ultimately, boils down to the perspective one chooses to adopt. As journalists, it is our duty to embrace various viewpoints and report them impartially for the annals of history. And covering something like the pandemic can be quite unnerving. It can challenge and unseat some of your deeply held beliefs,” said author Hillary Victor, whose much-anticipated book titled Vanquishing A Killer Virus: True Stories of COVID Heroism, is out now.

Author Hillary Victor with his book Vanquishing A Killer Virus: True Stories of COVID Heroism at Chandigarh Press Club (HT Photo)

In a momentous event at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday, the book was officially unveiled by chief guest Ramesh Vinayak, Executive Editor, Hindustan Times, and special guest Anindita Mitra (IAS), Municipal Corporation commissioner, Chandigarh. The event included a riveting conversation between debutant author Hillary Victor and Chandigarh Press Club president and senior journalist Saurabh Duggal.

The book sheds light on the indomitable spirit of Mohali and pays homage to the unsung heroes who emerged from obscurity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The book holds promise to serve as a source of inspiration, knowledge, and resonance for readers worldwide.

The author, who is a journalist, has meticulously chronicled the ever-evolving pandemic situation, often recounting heart-wrenching tales. His book, Vanquishing A Killer Virus, serves as a poignant reminder of Mohali’s journey through a historic phase that left an indelible mark on everyone. It also sheds light on how an unprepared district rallied together, standing strong and resilient in the face of adversity.

Elaborating on this journey, Hillary said, “During my reportage on the Covid-19 pandemic, I found comfort in the dedication and professionalism of the underprivileged, who worked tirelessly in hospitals. Doctors led the way, but there were regrettable instances of profiteering, which the society must avoid repeating.”

He adds that the book presents an “unbiased and factual perspective on unfolding events, albeit with a touch of human subjectivity”.

Commenting on the book, Vinayak said, “With this book, we now have another name added to the long list of young bright budding authors in Chandigarh. It is often said that journalists write the first draft of history which serves as source material for others. Staying true to this, Hillary Victor has done a commendable job by putting together tales of Covid heroes. I would say, he himself is a hero as he too was on ground zero, reporting what Mohali faced during the pandemic.”

“Times of crisis reveal the true heroes among us, and Vanquishing A Killer Virus expertly spotlights those who displayed unwavering courage in the face of adversity during the pandemic. These stories inspire and restore one’s faith in the indomitable human spirit and the strength of community. Hillary’s work is truly a befitting tribute to the resilience of these heroes, a testament to hope, and a call to action for all of us,” Vinayak added.

“As someone reads this account, I hope they are reminded of the unpredictability of life and death. One must embrace life and prepare for whatever curveballs it may present. I am filled with gratitude for those who supported my journey, especially the unsung heroes who played a pivotal role in shaping my path,” Hillary concluded.

