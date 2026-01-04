Him MSME Fest 2026 to strengthen vision of ‘atmanirbhar’ Himachal: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after inaugurating Him MSME Fest 2026 at The Ridge stated that the HIM MSME Fest is not merely an exhibition, but a strong platform of opportunities for thousands of small entrepreneurs, artisans and start-ups of the state promoting HIM Brand products globally. A largest display of handmade shawls during Him MSME fest at The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta)

The event will assist promote the ‘Made in Himachal’ brand and help rural, traditional and local MSME products gain National and international recognition and to realize the aspirations of thousands of small entrepreneurs specially women entrepreneurs, artisans and start-ups across the state.

This will further strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar’ Himachal by fostering innovation, enterprise and inclusive growth. The HIM fest, being organised by the industries department, will conclude on January 5.

The CM stated the hand-made shawl crafted by artisans of Himachal Pradesh, on display in MSME Fest, has been included in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’, giving global recognition to Himachali products thus making the State proud.

Besides, the fest lays emphasis on women entrepreneurship and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative that will help rural entrepreneurs to gain access to new opportunities, thereby strengthening the rural economy and empowering women.

He said that over the past three years, the state government has held meetings with investors in major industrial hubs such as Dubai, Japan and Mumbai. As a result of these efforts, memorandums of understanding involving investment commitments exceeding ₹5,000 crore have been signed. In addition, 683 industrial projects worth ₹14,000 crore have been approved, which are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 32,000 people.