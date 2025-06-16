Search Search
Himachal: 12-year-old Nagpur girl falls from Manali zipline, injured

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 16, 2025 08:34 AM IST

A police officer says parents of Trisha, who was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh with multiple fractures, have taken her back to Nagpur and admitted her to a private hospital there; they have refused to take legal action against the zipline company, say police

A 12-year-old girl from Nagpur in Maharashtra sustained severe injuries in a zipline accident in Manali. The incident occurred on June 8 but came to light on Sunday after a video of the mishap went viral on social media.

A video grab shows the girl falling from a zipline in Mahali on June 8.
The girl, identified as Trisha, was visiting Manali with her family last week when the incident happened. She fell from a height of at least 30 feet onto rocks on the bank of the Beas river after the zipline cable snapped midway, officials said. She suffered multiple fractures and was initially taken to the Mission Hospital in Manali, before being referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

A police officer said Trisha’s parents have now taken her back to Nagpur and admitted her to a private hospital there. The officer added that Trisha’s father, Prafull Bijwe, declined to take any legal action against the zipline company.

Deputy superintendent of police Manali KD Sharma said both the parties reached a mutual understanding and no formal case was registered.

