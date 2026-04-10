Himachal: 3 detained as female doctor assaulted in Chamba hospital

Four or five persons allegedly hurled abuses and assaulted a female doctor, along with security and other staff, after their patient died during treatment at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba on Wednesday night. An FIR has been registered, a police officer said. The details of the FIR were yet to be received.

The faculty association of the medical college condemned the assault, and called for strengthening security measures.

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A doctor at the medical college said the patient who was brought at the hospital in a critical condition died around an hour later. On Thursday, the outsourced employees of the medical college blocked the hospital’s main gate to mark their protest. Police officials said a case has been registered on the complaint of a doctor and an investigation is underway. “CCTV footage is being examined. Three persons have been detained. The identification process for others is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The faculty association of the medical college condemned the assault, and called for strengthening security measures and providing a safe working environment for the healthcare workers.

“Such unruly and violent behaviour not only endangers the lives of dedicated healthcare providers but also creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, severely hampering the smooth functioning of healthcare services meant for the community especially in our remote district. Any attack on medical professionals or support staff is an attack on the very spirit of public service,” the association stated in a statement on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} The association demanded a strict legal action against those involved in the assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association demanded a strict legal action against those involved in the assault. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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