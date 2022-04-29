Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
chandigarh news

Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba

Three students and the driver, who were seriously among 10 injured, have been referred to Tanda hospital
The mangled remains of the Bolero vehicle which rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 04:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A three-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle ferrying them rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday.

Among the injured, nine are schoolchildren and one is the driver of the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Divyanksh.

Three students and the driver, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

Others have been admitted to Chamba Medical College and Hospital. All the students were in the age group of three to 12.

Chamba deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Abhimanyou Verma said the private vehicle used to ferry the students of a private school.

The exact cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained, said, adding that prima facie, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The DSP said locals hurried to the spot soon after the accident and launched a rescue operation besides informing the police.

He said a case has been registered under relevant laws and further investigations are on.

