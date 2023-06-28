Himachal: 4 killed as car skids, rolls down gorge in Shimla’s Rampur division

Four people were killed and one was seriously injured when their car skidded and rolled down a 500m gorge at Shalun in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Wednesday, police said. Four people were killed and one was seriously injured when their car skidded and rolled down a 500m gorge at Shalun in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

The victims, who belonged to nearby villages, were returning from a wedding when the accident occurred, the police said adding that cause of the mishap is being ascertained.

The deceased were identified as Avinash Manta, 22, of Deothi village, Suman, 22, Himani, 22, and Sandeep, 40, of Kukhi village in Darkali panchayat. Shivani, 22, was hospitalised in a critical condition.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, 19 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including road accidents. Three people are missing and 28 have been injured.

The total loss due to flash floods and landslides have been pegged at ₹164 crore so far, according to the emergency operation cell of the State Disaster Management Authority.

With 1,033 drinking water supply and irrigation schemes affected due to the incessant rain, the jal shakti department has suffered a loss of ₹89.95 crore and the public works department (PWD) ₹72.9 crore.

Seven incidents of major landslides, a cloudburst and four flash floods have been reported in the state in the past three days.

Five houses have been damaged and 34 partially damaged.

