A world-class multi-purpose sports complex has been constructed at Kharedi, Nadaun in Hamirpur district at an estimated cost of ₹65 crore. Located in the assembly constituency of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the facility aims to become a landmark in nurturing budding sports talent in the Himachal Pradesh by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and training facilities. (HT File)

The complex will feature an eight-lane swimming pool, shooting range, wrestling and boxing arenas, Kabaddi and yoga centres, along with modern infrastructure for table tennis and badminton.

The project reflects the government’s vision of promoting sports and creating high-performance training environments for athletes.

Chief minister Sukhu in a statement said, “Schools should record such initiatives as special leave attendance rather than absences in the attendance register.”

In the current financial year, the government plans to establish a 100-bed sports hostel in Luhnu, Bilaspur.

Upgrades are also underway at Rajiv Gandhi Multi-Purpose Stadium in Shimla, indoor stadiums in Solan, and new facilities in Reckong-peo, Haroli, and Jaisinghpur.

Synthetic tracks and field facilities will be developed in Hamirpur and Sujanpur to enhance sports training opportunities.