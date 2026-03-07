Himachal: Agri minister expresses concern over state’s fiscal health

Agriculture minister Chander Kumar expressed concern over the fiscal challenges the state government faces following the decision to stop RDG. Taking a swipe at the Centre over financial assistance to the state after natural disasters, Kumar said the state had expected relief but had not received adequate support.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said the state government continues to face financial challenges due to limited resources and a lack of adequate central assistance for disaster recovery. “Our financial situation is not strong enough to restore everything on our own. Funds are required for pensions and salaries as well. Our resources are limited. We are carrying out works through NABARD and other schemes by prioritising projects, but assistance from the Centre has not come, said Kumar.

“The Prime Minister visited Himachal Pradesh along with three Union cabinet ministers, and our chief secretary presented the state’s losses. The Prime Minister assured an interim relief of ₹1,500 crore for immediate assistance, but we have not received any relief so far. In terms of funds, nothing has come, though there have been many photographs,” Kumar remarked.

On Rajya Sabha nomination, Kumar said that young leaders should be given opportunities in politics and described the nomination of Kangra Congress leader Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha as a positive step.

Responding to Anand Sharma’s remarks expressing disappointment over the decision, Kumar said Sharma is a senior leader with vast political experience and has held several important positions in the past. “He has received the party’s blessings from the time of Indira Gandhi till today,” Kumar said while adding, “Many times the party has to consider organisational needs. At present, the focus is on strengthening the organisation and giving opportunities to the youth. There is no reason to be disappointed as the organisation is being strengthened.”