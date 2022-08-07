Himachal agri university aims to get GI tag for kidney beans grown in hills

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University (HPAU), Palampur, is aiming to get geographical indication (GI) tag for various kidney beans, locally called Rajmash, a variety grown in Himachal Pradesh.

HPAU vice-chancellor Prof Harinder Kumar Chaudhary said the university has identified 368 landraces of rajmash from Kukumseri located in cold desert of Lahaul and Spiti, and remote parts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts.

These areas are called the hotspot of rajmash cultivation.

“The HPAU evaluated, purified, characterised and developed a popular variety, Triloki Rajmash, following the pure line selection method of breeding,” said Prof Chaudhary.

He said that with the help of Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment, HPAU has started the process to get GI tag for the rajmash landraces of Himachal.