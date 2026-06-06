Himachal aiming for 32% forest cover by 2030: CM

Himachal Pradesh government has set a target of increasing the state’s forest cover to 32% by 2030, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The CM was speaking to the media after planting a Chinar sapling at his official residence Oak Over on World Environment Day. At present Himachal’s forest cover stands at 29.5%, as per data.

“Planting trees alone is not enough; protecting and ensuring their survival is equally important,” Sukhu said while outlining the state’s long-term afforestation strategy. The CM said nearly 68% of state’s geographical area is classified as forest land, while around 28% is under dense forest cover. “State government has set a target to increase it to 32%.”

To strengthen afforestation efforts, he highlighted the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana under which Mahila Mandals, Self-Help Groups and Yuvak Mandals will receive ₹1.40 lakh for plantation activities on one hectare of land. Additional incentives linked to the survival of saplings could take the total assistance to ₹6 lakh over six years.

“If 100 saplings are planted and at least 50 survive, the groups will continue receiving incentives. The objective is not merely plantation but also protection of forests and saplings,” he said.

The CM also inaugurated the first phase of Kamiyana Hill Top Nature Trail in Poabo village near Shimla.

Governor calls for collective action for clean environment

Governor Kavinder Gupta flagged off a Mini Marathon – on the theme “Clean Environment and Chitta-Free Life” from The Ridge Ground. The event was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police, department of environment, science, technology and climate change, and the census directorate, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said, “Development cannot be accepted at the cost of the environment. While we often cut through mountains and rivers in pursuit of development, these actions can eventually become harmful to us. Therefore, it is essential that we protect and conserve our environment. Environmental protection and a drug-free society are the foundations of a better future.”