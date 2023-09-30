Himachal announces 750-crore relief fund to restore essential services

A substantial relief fund of ₹750 crore has been allocated to the districts through the national disaster relief fund (NDRF) and the state disaster relief fund (SDRF). This financial support aims to aid disaster-affected individuals and restore essential services. Moreover, an ₹829 crore has already been released to the public works department and jal shakti departments for the reconstruction and restoration of vital projects. An additional ₹671 crore is set to be disbursed soon to expedite these efforts.

To alleviate the plight of families living in relief camps, the government is facilitating their transition to rented accommodations. The state government has pledged to provide ₹5,000 as rent assistance in rural areas and ₹10,000 in urban areas for the next six months, utilising its own resources. Furthermore, essential supplies, such as LPG cylinders, flour, rice, pulses, sugar and cooking oil, will be distributed free of cost to the affected families until March 31, 2024.

The CM also highlighted the possibility of using the MLA area development fund to finance projects related to retaining walls and drain channelisation for the homes of disaster-affected families. An allocation of ₹2 crore to 10 lakh families has been made for each assembly constituency in the current fiscal year for this purpose. Unspent funds from the sectoral decentralised planning programme in all districts until March 31 can now be directed toward the construction of retaining walls and drainage improvements for affected homes.

Moreover, the government has issued guidelines specifying that properties damaged in rural areas due to natural disasters will receive assistance under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Individual beneficiaries will be eligible for up to ₹1 lakh for land development projects, pending approval by the deputy commissioner and district programme coordinator (MNREGA).

In response to educational setbacks in the state due to floods, the CM has announced plans to organise additional classes to compensate for the lost study time, resulting from the temporary closures.

