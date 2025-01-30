Menu Explore
Himachal approves rollout of legacy cases’ resolution scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 30, 2025 05:08 AM IST

According to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the new scheme is expected to resolve approximately 3,500 cases, with an anticipated revenue realisation of ₹10 crore

The state government has approved the rollout of the Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, extending its scope to include cases under non-subsumed enactments. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the new scheme is expected to resolve approximately 3,500 cases, with an anticipated revenue realisation of 10 crore.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Notably, the State Value Added Tax Act, which governs petroleum products like diesel and petrol, remains outside the purview of GST. Under this new scheme, cases related to petroleum products up to the financial year 2017-18 will be addressed, aiming to further reduce the backlog of cases under non-subsumed enactments.

The government, committed to reducing litigation and enhancing revenue realisation, has periodically launched Legacy Cases Resolution Schemes. Following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act on July 1, 2017, state taxes such as entry tax, entertainment tax and luxury tax were subsumed under GST. To address pending cases and disputes under these taxes, the state has introduced three Legacy Cases Resolution Schemes to date.

The CM said these schemes have successfully resolved 48,269 pending cases, generating revenue of 452.68 crore and providing significant relief to litigants.

Meanwhile, Sukhu also expressed grief over the stampede in Mahakumbh, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in the wee hours of Thursday. The CM prayed for “peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members” to bear the loss and also wished speedy recovery to the injured devotees.

