Himachal bars civilians from driving olive-green vehicles

The Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited civilians from plying olive-green coloured vehicles in the state.

The transport department has issued notices to nearly 15,000 such owners, asking them to change the colour of their vehicles as soon as possible. The use of olive-green paint on civilian vehicles is prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act as it is meant to identify vehicles of the armed forces.

“We have found olive green vehicles on roads when this colour is prohibited for civilians,” transport director Anupam Kashyap said. “It has come to our notice that owners get their vehicles repainted after purchase as there is no entry related to this colour at the time of the vehicle’s registration. Moreover, there are cases when the paint of vehicles bought from the defence forces is not changed” said Kashyap. The department says no vehicles, including tractors or those engaged in the construction sector, shall be painted olive green.

The transport department, which has directed the regional transport officer to compile data of vehicles with olive-green colour, has sought help from the police to trace olive-green colour vehicles. Sub divisional magistrates have been directed to ensure that the owners of such vehicles inform the registration authorities.

“They will have to inform the registration authority of the transport department and get this colour removed and another painted. The department has directed the RTO to persuade vehicle owners to change the olive-green paint else the department will cancel the vehicle’s registration.

The department has given owners three months to change the colour. So far, it has traced nearly 15,000 such vehicles in its records of which 2,100 vehicles ply in Shimla town.

There is growing fad among youngsters to paint their vehicles, particularly sports utility vehicles, olive green.