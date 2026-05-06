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Himachal bars drug traffickers from contesting panchayat elections

Notification issued after governor’s assent to the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2026.

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:12 pm IST
By Shailee Dogra
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The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday notified a landmark legislation that prohibits individuals involved in drug trafficking, specifically chitta (synthetic heroin) from contesting panchayat elections later this month.

The amendment is a central pillar of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s anti-narcotics campaign, which has recently seen state-wide rallies and “chitta-virodh” walkathons. (File photo)

The move follows the assent of governor Kavinder Gupta to the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2026, which introduces stringent disqualification norms for grassroots representatives.

Under the new law, any person facing trial where a court has framed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, is barred from the electoral process. If an elected pradhan, up-pradhan, or ward member is charged with drug-related offences during their tenure, they will be required to vacate their seat immediately.

Sukhu’s war on drugs

The amendment is a central pillar of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s anti-narcotics campaign, which has recently seen state-wide rallies and “chitta-virodh” walkathons. The chief minister has termed the drug problem as a threat to the state’s social fabric, leading marches in Shimla and Dharamshala to mobilise the community.

For the first time, the state is using the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to financially target traffickers. This has resulted in the provisional attachment of properties worth over 42 crore belonging to drug lords.

Beyond drug offences, the amendment tightens the moral and administrative conduct required for public office. Any person convicted of an offence involving “moral turpitude” is disqualified for six years post-conviction.

The Act targets land encroachment, debarring any individual whose family member—defined to include parents, spouse, and children—is found to have encroached on government, municipality, or cooperative land, unless six years have passed since the eviction.

HP’s drug crisis in numbers

*19 international/inter-state drug networks dismantled so far in 2026, the highest in five years.

*27 major suppliers held by Shimla police alone; four police personnel held for alleged collusion.

*Over 42 crore in assets seized or attached under the PIT-NDPS Act this year.

*Recovery of commercial quantities of LSD (valued at 1 crore) and 11.5kg of Nepalese opium.

*66 confirmed overdose deaths reported statewide since the start of 2023.

 
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