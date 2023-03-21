Himachal beefs up security amid massive manhunt for Amritpal

Himachal Pradesh Police have beefed up security along the state borders with Punjab following the action against pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said security has been beefed up on the porous borders of the state.

Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu has been directed by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure that no unwanted anti-social element enters the state, but the tourists should not be harassed unnecessarily. (File Photo/Twitter)

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu has been directed to ensure that no unwanted anti-social element enters the state, but the tourists should not be harassed unnecessarily.

Sukhu said though there was no threat as of now; the measures were being taken as a precautionary step.

On the bus routes being affected due to the episode, the chief minister said that people of Punjab and Himachal are brethren and do not want any unwanted incident. Local legislators and public representatives also held parleys with representatives of Sikh bodies and management committees of gurdwaras in Una, Paonta Sahib, Nahan, Dharamshala, Manikaran and Mandi, urging them to extend their corporation in maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

Will extend all help to Punjab Police in Amritpal case: J&K DGP

Amritpal Singh’s ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit procured some weapons from Jammu and Kashmir, and all help will be extended to the Punjab Police in the case, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

“Wherever Punjab Police needs us, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will extend all help to them. Some cases have come to the fore where some weapons were issued from here to the people there. We have taken cognisance of such cases. A couple of cases have been registered and we will help the Punjab Police wherever they need,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI Srinagar)