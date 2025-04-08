Himachal: BJP reiterates demand for CBI probe into chief engineer’s death

Reiterating the demand for a CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer-cum-general manager of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday questioned the state government’s “reluctance” to do so. “We had demanded a CBI probe in the assembly. The family does not accept the suicide theory. There are too many unanswered questions. But the government refused,” Thakur said. Former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur

On March 10, Negi had gone missing and his body was fished out from a waterbody in Bilaspur eight days later. Accusing the BJP of politicising the issue, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on Sunday said that his government was open to any form of investigation into Negi’s death.

Former CM Thakur on Monday said, “The government’s investigation was inadequate. There has been no credible effort to uncover the truth. Fifteen days have passed since they promised a report. The people are protesting. Just two days ago, thousands marched in Kinnaur. The family wants a CBI probe. What’s stopping the government?”

“No government counsel appeared in the court to oppose the bail. It almost seems like the state helped the accused walk free. This raises serious questions,” said Thakur while urging the CM to recommend a CBI probe before “evidence is destroyed”.

Regarding the cabinet decision to raise the minimum bus fare from ₹5 to ₹10, Thakur said, “The Congress government is burdening the people. Himachal is a hilly and economically weak state where public transport is a necessity, not a luxury.”

Thakur also met vocational teachers on Sunday, who have been on an indefinite strike for over ten days and have started a hunger strike demanding an end to outsourcing. “The central government funds 90% of this programme with only 10% from the state. These teachers are only asking for what Haryana has already implemented, ending the role of private contractors and instead recruiting through a transparent government mechanism.”