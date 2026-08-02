Himachal cabinet expansion on cards: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the much-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the Himachal Pradesh cabinet would take place soon.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the much-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the Himachal Pradesh cabinet would take place soon. (HT File)

Sukhu, who returned from Delhi after meeting senior party leaders, said that discussions on the exercise had already been held and a final decision would be taken shortly.

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Sukhu was speaking to the media in Chamba, said, “The cabinet expansion and reshuffle will take place soon. Who becomes the minister will become clear when it happens.”

Sukhu during his Delhi visit had met senior Congress leaders where preliminary discussion on the cabinet expansion, the reallocation of ministerial portfolios, and the appointment of the Deputy Speaker took place. The CM held meetings with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

There is one vacancy in the cabinet that needs to be filled and even the Himachal Pradesh state legislative assembly’s post of deputy speaker is to be filled.

The CM is on a two-day visit to Chamba where he will preside over the closing ceremony of International Minjar Fair, He will also inaugurate three blocks of the Government Medical College, Chamba at Sarol. He said the state government had made available an additional ₹250 crore to complete the long-pending medical college project.

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{{^usCountry}} “The construction had started during the previous BJP government, but our government arranged an additional ₹250 crore to complete the project. Healthcare is one of our top priorities after education,” Sukhu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The construction had started during the previous BJP government, but our government arranged an additional ₹250 crore to complete the project. Healthcare is one of our top priorities after education,” Sukhu said. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s allegation that FIRs were being registered against BJP MLAs under political pressure, Sukhu said the government would act against anyone who had amassed wealth through corruption, irrespective of political affiliation.

“If someone has built properties worth ₹50 crore or ₹100 crore, they should disclose the source of that wealth. If the assets have been acquired legally, they should present the details. The government will not spare anyone who has amassed properties through corruption,” he said.

Sukhu asserted that there was no political vendetta behind such investigations and maintained that public money must be used for the welfare of the poor, widows and children rather than enriching individuals through politics.

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Dismisses Jai Ram’s claims of Cong replacing him

Dismissing the claims of leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur that the Congress high command was considering replacing him over dissatisfaction with his functioning, Sukhu accused Jai Ram of “day dreaming”.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Saturday, Jai Ram claimed that a report submitted by the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil to the party high command had suggested that either the CM changes his style of functioning or be replaced.

Taking a jibe at Sukhu, Jai Ram said, “The CM repeatedly says he has come for a long innings, but the report submitted by the Congress in-charge to the high command reportedly says either the CM should change the way he functions or that he himself should be changed. That is not a good sign for his long tenure”.

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“Jai Ram ji relies more on social media,” said Sukhu while dismissing the speculation about differences between him and Patil, terming reports of discord as baseless.