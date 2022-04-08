Himachal cabinet gives nod to establishment of mobile clinics in every assembly segment

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet in its meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur approved the establishment of one mobile clinic in every assembly segment of the state. These clinics will have facilities for testing, consultation, vaccination and basic laboratory services, vaccination facilities.

It also decided to grant higher pay structure to the categories of police constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing grant of higher pre-revised pay band and grade pay to constables on notional basis, since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules-2022 have come into force on January 1, 2022 effective from January 1, 2016. The constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules.

The cabinet also decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit Section 12. of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971 relating to Income tax which is presently being paid by the state government and shall now be paid by the individual members.

The cabinet also gave its approval for amendment in Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojana-2022 to ensure maximum coverage of eligible categories. It was decided that the grant to women and handicapped be increased to 35% and the grant to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to 30%. Apart from this, approval has been given to include minimum unit of 3 buffalo /3 cows in tribal areas and 5 cows / 5 buffalo in other areas of the state under Unnat Diary Development Project. Under this, grant has also been approved for the purchase of animals.

The cabinet also gave its approval to draft of policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in public works department for maintenance of roads and other official works. They will be appointed on honorarium of ₹4,500.

It also gave its approval to the guidelines for regulating the nominations/appointments and other terms and conditions of services of chairman, member secretary, non-official and other members in the State Pollution Control Board.