Himachal cancels registration of 15-year-old govt vehicles

:Himachal Pradesh government has decided to replace vehicles older than 15 years with electric vehicles (e-vehicles) in government departments, boards, and corporations. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced this during a press conference on Saturday. He added that these vehicles will be scrapped and six scrapping centres will be established in the state and expression of interest have been invited for setting up these centres under the scrapping policy. These vehicles would be replaced with electric vehicles.

“Our decision reflects our commitment to environmental conservation,” said Agnihotri.

“The government has cancelled the registration of these ageing vehicles in the official portal of the transport department. Any department found operating these vehicles will be deemed engaged in illegal activities, with potential legal consequences,” said deputy CM.

He added that the government received 1,221 applications, with 111 vehicles demanded by various government departments. ”This marks a significant shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions,” he said.

Study to evaluate the seat belt’s impact during accidents in hilly areas initiated

The transport department has initiated a study in collaboration with IIT Mandi to assess the necessity of seat belts in the hilly state of Himachal. The move comes in response to demands from several hilly states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, to reconsider the requirement for seat belts in mountainous regions. The study aims to evaluate the impact of seat belts during accidents in hilly terrains.

Reiterating his government’s stance on zero tolerance for corruption, Agnihotri said manual fitness tests for vehicles have been replaced by automated testing centres at the district level. The department has set a target to implement this automated fitness testing from October 1. Private sector involvement is encouraged, with tenders being invited for participation.

Department shifts to electronic challans

To streamline and modernise enforcement, the department has shifted from manual challans to electronic challans issued by RTO, ARTO, and other officers. This shift aims to reduce tax evasion, increase revenue, and enhance the efficiency of traffic monitoring. Automated Testing Station (ATS) centers are being equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) CCTV systems at transport barriers to automatically record violations while driving, informed deputy CM.

“To encourage community participation in road safety, the transport department announced a reward of ₹5,000 for those who will take injured individuals to hospitals The department aims to eliminate the need for formal police witness procedures, promoting a sense of responsibility among citizens,” Agnihotri added.

Starting January 15, the department will launch a special campaign spanning four phases to enhance awareness of traffic rules and reduce road accidents. The campaign targets individuals who have reached 18 years of age but have yet to obtain a driver’s license. Additionally, a special workshop is planned for the state’s 1,15,000 women drivers to educate them on traffic rules.