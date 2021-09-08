Himachal car accident: Three of family killed in Kinnaur

Three members of a family were killed, and a woman who took a lift went missing after their car skidded off the road and fell into a 500-metre gorge at Yulla in Kinnaur district on Tuesday evening.

Kinnaur superintendent of police Ashok Rattan said a couple and their daughter died on the spot and the elderly woman, who took the lift, was swept away in a gushing stream.

The dead were identified as Krishan Kumar, 36, his wife Kalpavati, 33, and their daughter Raveena, 8.

The SP said that a search was on for the missing woman, Gangasarni, 66.

Initial reports suggest that Krishan Kumar lost control on the car while negotiating a curve.

A case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence was registered.