Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Himachal car accident: Three of family killed in Kinnaur

Search on for elderly woman, who took a lift and was swept away in a stream, after the car skidded and fell into a gorge
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh’s remote Kinnaur district saw a massive landslide that led to the death of passengers after the debris fell on a government bus at Nigulsari on August 11. Police and disaster response force personnel are looking for the elderly woman who went missing after Tuesday’s accident. (HT file photo)

Three members of a family were killed, and a woman who took a lift went missing after their car skidded off the road and fell into a 500-metre gorge at Yulla in Kinnaur district on Tuesday evening.

Kinnaur superintendent of police Ashok Rattan said a couple and their daughter died on the spot and the elderly woman, who took the lift, was swept away in a gushing stream.

The dead were identified as Krishan Kumar, 36, his wife Kalpavati, 33, and their daughter Raveena, 8.

The SP said that a search was on for the missing woman, Gangasarni, 66.

Initial reports suggest that Krishan Kumar lost control on the car while negotiating a curve.

A case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence was registered.

