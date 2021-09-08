Woman engineer killed as car skids off road in Kinnaur

A woman junior engineer was killed and another person got injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off and fell on the banks of Satluj river, 200m below road, near Tapri in Kinnaur, Himachal, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Divya Mehta, 30, a resident of Ramni village in Nichar tehsil, who worked with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Bhabanagar, and the injured is Meena Kumari, 37, from Changav.

Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) said the victims were on their way from NHAI’s Bhabanagar office towards Tapri. Rattan said a rescue ream comprising cops from Tapri police station and disaster management personnel from JSW rushed to the spot.

Body of the deceased was recovered and the injured was referred to Reckon Peo after giving first aid at Choltu hospital.

Sub-divisional magistrate Nichar Manmohan Singh has provided immediate relief of ₹20,000 to kin of the deceased and ₹10,000 to the injured.

NH-5 still closed

The Shimla-Kinnaur highway (NH-5) remained closed for traffic for the second consecutive day even as PWD authorities put all efforts to restore the road. The highway was closed after a massive landslide hit Jeori in Rampur subdivision on Monday morning.

Rampur SDM Yadvinder Paul said the restoration work was halted multiple times due to shooting stones.

“It is likely to be opened by the evening. However, vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the stretch as a precautionary measure due to eminent threat of shooting stones,” he said.

He said the hillside along the road started caving in on Saturday. A big crack developed on Monday before the slope came crashing down. Wangtu-Kaphanu road in Kinnaur also remained blocked due to continuous rock-fall.

Yellow weather alert till Sept 11

Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightening in at least 10 districts of Himachal till September 11.

People were advised to avoid venturing near water bodies. Monsoon was normal in state on Tuesday with some places receiving heavy to moderate rain.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur was the wettest recording 125mm rainfall, followed by 72mm in Hamirpur, 30mm in Jhandutta, 29mm in Nahan.

Jogindernagar in Mandi got 26mm rainfall, Mandi 22mm, Bhoranj and Bharari 18mm each, Ghumarwin 7mm, and Palampur, Paonta Sahib and Mehre 6mm each.