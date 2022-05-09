Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal | Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar’s statue unveiled

Published on May 09, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar unveiled the statue of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, a former speaker of the state assembly, at Atiyaldai in the Sullah assembly segment on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parmar said, “Memorials are being built to honour people from Sullah assembly segment who have made invaluable contributions to the society so that the younger generation may draw inspiration from them.”

Kumar, a resident of Malog village, was elected to the legislative assembly from the Palampur assembly segment twice. “Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has already been named after Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, who also served as minister of health and excise and taxation from 1977 to 1982,” he said.

Kumar’s family was also present on the occasion.

