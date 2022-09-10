Himachal CM announces announces projects worth 51 crore in Sujanpur

Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday laid a foundation stone for development projects worth ₹51 crore besides announcing the opening of a sub-judge court and ₹50 lakh each for the construction of a PWD rest house and renovation of a bus stand in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district.

Later, addressing a public meeting under the “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh’’, the CM said that this was an occasion to pay our respect and gratitude to those who contributed immensely towards the development and making it a model state apart from making the youth aware about the glorious history of the state.

He said that in 1948 the per capita income in the state was only ₹240, which has now increased to ₹ 2,01,873, and the literacy rate of the state increased from only 4% to 83%.

He said that Hamirpur was the most literate district of the state. The chief minister said that this term of his government was about to end, and the past five years of the BJP rule were dedicated to the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden.

“ ‘Gareeb Ke Kareeb Sarkar’ was the guiding principle of our government which initiated several welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the society,” he said adding that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said that the state has made unparalleled development during the last 75 years. He also thanked the chief minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees to the area.

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that India regained its old glory and place among the comity of nations under PM Modi-led government.

He said that it was possible due to the vision of the Prime Minister that today the Raj Path, a symbol of slavery renamed ‘Kartavya Path’. This is a vision of ‘New and vibrant India’, he said.

He said that India has today emerged as the fifth strongest economy in the world. He said that the eight years tenure of the Central government has remained full of achievements, and not even a single case of corruption was reported during this period.