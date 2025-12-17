Himachal CM calls for public participation in anti-drug fight

Reiterating the government’s resolve to wipe out the networks of chitta (heroin) traffickers, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday urged the people of the state to join hands with the government in eradicating chitta and building a healthy drug-free society. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading an anti-drug walkathon in Hamirpur on Tuesday. (HT photo)

“Strict and decisive action is underway to uproot the chitta termite from its roots,” said the CM who led an anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Hamirpur that commenced from Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) before concluding at the Police Lines, Dosadka Ground. Among the participants were students, public representatives and officials. The CM also administered an oath at the school ground, where participants pledged their collective resolve to eliminate chitta and other narcotic substances from Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said, “Reform yourself or face the consequences. Serving the nation is the duty of every citizen.” He added that drug traffickers, suppliers and those providing protection to these illicit networks were being systematically targeted, using advanced technology besides a strengthened intelligence framework and stringent legal provisions to dismantle organised narcotics cartels.

He also said that the addicts were being rehabilitated and brought back into the mainstream. “Informers providing details of chitta suppliers would receive rewards ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹10 lakh,” he stated.

The CM noted that on November 22 the police carried out simultaneous raids at 121 locations across the state against top traffickers. Three days later, intensive checking drives were conducted in 51 educational institutions and around 598 shops, markets and areas surrounding colleges, resulting in the registration of 12 NDPS cases and issuance of 385 challans. As many as 16 notorious traffickers were arrested on December 7 under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs (PIT) and NDPS Acts. So far, 63 traffickers have been arrested, he said, adding that 1,214 traffickers and suspects were identified and 950 illegal properties earmarked for stringent action. Assets worth over ₹50 crore have been seized under the NDPS Act.

During the walkathon, Sukhu encouraged students to spread awareness among people.

Meets special student

During the walkathon, Sukhu interacted with a student of Pehchan Special School in Hamirpur. He is son of the 40-year-old woman who was grievously injured while resisting a rape attempt by a 14-year-old boy. She had succumbed at PGIMER in Chandigarh. The victim is survived by her husband, a Class 4 employee, the specially abled child who was dependent on her for daily chores.

According to police, the woman was cutting grass in a nearby field in a village on November 3 when the 14-year-old boy forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. When the woman resisted, he brutally attacked her with a stick and a sickle. He was later sent to juvenile home.

Nadaun-Delhi Volvo bus flagged off

Sukhu flagged off the Nadaun-Hamirpur-Ghumarwin-Delhi Volvo bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). It will depart daily from Nadaun at 7 am, reaching Hamirpur at 8 am and Ghumarwin at 9 am, leaving Chandigarh at 11.40 am and reaching Delhi at 4.40 pm. On the return journey, the bus will leave Delhi at 8.30 am and reach Nadaun at 6.30 pm.

The CM said fare can now be paid through UPI, debit cards and credit cards. He said that HRTC has become the first State Transport undertaking in the country to introduce the ‘National Common Mobility Card’ facility. With this card, passengers can travel across the country, including in the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, Haryana Roadways and buses in western Mumbai.

He said 297 new electric buses were being added to the HRTC fleet. With the induction of 25 Volvo buses, their number has increased to 98. Sukhu said 234 new bus routes were being notified in the state.