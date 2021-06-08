Himachal CM calls on BJP chief to discuss BJP’s byelection plan

With byelections due for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi on Monday night.

During the hour-long meeting at Nadda’s house, Thakur apprised him of the political situation in the state.

The Election Commission had recently sought a Covid-19 situation report from the state authorities as, according to rules, the polls need to be held within six months of the seat falling vacant.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat fell vacant on March 17 following the death of member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma in Delhi. The Fatehpur assembly seat, represented by Congress legislator and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania, fell vacant following his death due to a prolonged illness on February 12.

The Jubbal-Kotkhai seat fell vacant after former horticulture minister and BJP chief whip Narendra Bragta died of post Covid-19 complications on June 5.

Thakur briefed Nadda about the efforts his government is making to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which is gradually coming under control.

The state BJP is expected to meet after June 14 once the unlock process begins. The meeting will be significant as the BJP suffered reverses in the Solan and Palampur municipal corporation elections. The party got a wafer-thin majority in Dharamshala. The party struggled to wrest control of the Solan MC but won by a comfortable margin in Mandi, the hometown of the chief minister.