Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Himachal CM dedicates projects worth ₹68.42 crore for Arki Assembly Constituency

    The projects include examination hall at Government Senior Secondary School, Manjyat, constructed at a cost of 23.01 lakh, the second phase of the Government Senior Secondary School building at Bathalang, costing 3.72 crore, the residential building of the Agriculture Extension Office at Arki, built for 45.90 lakh, the sub-treasury building at Darlaghat, completed at a cost of 2.23 crore and the newly constructed police station building at Darlaghat, built at a cost of 4.89 crore

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 5:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects amounting to 68.42 crore in the Arki assembly constituency.

    Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
    Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

    The projects include examination hall at Government Senior Secondary School, Manjyat, constructed at a cost of 23.01 lakh, the second phase of the Government Senior Secondary School building at Bathalang, costing 3.72 crore, the residential building of the Agriculture Extension Office at Arki, built for 45.90 lakh, the sub-treasury building at Darlaghat, completed at a cost of 2.23 crore and the newly constructed police station building at Darlaghat, built at a cost of 4.89 crore.

    Sukhu also inaugurated infrastructure projects such as the Manjyat–Patti Devra–Paplou road under NABARD, constructed at a cost of 7.78 crore, improvement and reorganisation works of various water supply schemes under the Jal Shakti Sub-Division, Arki, costing 1.35 crore and the lift water supply scheme from Gamber Khad to partially covered habitations of the Arki Assembly area, established with an outlay of 24.48 crore.

    Additionally, the CM laid the foundation stones for new projects including the Veterinary Hospital building at Dumehar, to be constructed at a cost of 58.95 lakh, improvement works of the water supply scheme for Arki town, costing 18.50 crore, strengthening and improvement of the water distribution system for Gram Panchayats Sarayanj and Materni in Arki Tehsil, at a cost of 2.32 crore, and the office-cum-residential building of the sub-divisional police officer at Darlaghat, to be built for 1.88 crore.

    The CM reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across Himachal Pradesh.

    Milk processing unit to be established in Arki: Sukhu

    CM Sukhu also announced the establishment of a milk processing unit in the Arki Assembly constituency of Solan district to benefit local farmers. He also assured the opening of a block development office in Darlaghat after conducting a study. He said the state government was working on a scheme for truck operators, under which a subsidy of 40% would be provided for converting diesel trucks into e-trucks. This scheme would benefit truck operators in Darlaghat and Barmana.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Himachal CM Dedicates Projects Worth ₹68.42 Crore For Arki Assembly Constituency
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes