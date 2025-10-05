Himachal CM dedicates projects worth ₹68.42 crore for Arki Assembly Constituency

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects amounting to ₹68.42 crore in the Arki assembly constituency. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The projects include examination hall at Government Senior Secondary School, Manjyat, constructed at a cost of ₹23.01 lakh, the second phase of the Government Senior Secondary School building at Bathalang, costing ₹3.72 crore, the residential building of the Agriculture Extension Office at Arki, built for ₹45.90 lakh, the sub-treasury building at Darlaghat, completed at a cost of ₹2.23 crore and the newly constructed police station building at Darlaghat, built at a cost of ₹4.89 crore.

Sukhu also inaugurated infrastructure projects such as the Manjyat–Patti Devra–Paplou road under NABARD, constructed at a cost of ₹7.78 crore, improvement and reorganisation works of various water supply schemes under the Jal Shakti Sub-Division, Arki, costing ₹1.35 crore and the lift water supply scheme from Gamber Khad to partially covered habitations of the Arki Assembly area, established with an outlay of ₹24.48 crore.

Additionally, the CM laid the foundation stones for new projects including the Veterinary Hospital building at Dumehar, to be constructed at a cost of ₹58.95 lakh, improvement works of the water supply scheme for Arki town, costing ₹18.50 crore, strengthening and improvement of the water distribution system for Gram Panchayats Sarayanj and Materni in Arki Tehsil, at a cost of ₹2.32 crore, and the office-cum-residential building of the sub-divisional police officer at Darlaghat, to be built for ₹1.88 crore.

The CM reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across Himachal Pradesh.

Milk processing unit to be established in Arki: Sukhu

CM Sukhu also announced the establishment of a milk processing unit in the Arki Assembly constituency of Solan district to benefit local farmers. He also assured the opening of a block development office in Darlaghat after conducting a study. He said the state government was working on a scheme for truck operators, under which a subsidy of 40% would be provided for converting diesel trucks into e-trucks. This scheme would benefit truck operators in Darlaghat and Barmana.