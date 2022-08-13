Himachal CM expresses concern over cyber fraud

Hamirpur’s Badsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal on Friday drew the attention of Himachal government to cybercriminals using obscene video calls to blackmail people.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, while replying to the calling-attention motion, expressed serious concern over such kinds of cyber frauds. Jai Ram, who also holds the home portfolio, said his government had set up cyber cells and a police station for the purpose. “Such incidents should be brought to the notice of the cyber cells,” he said while asking people to remain vigilant while using new gadgets.

Replying to another calling-attention motion raised by Nagrota Bagwan legislator Arun Mehra, he said the chief secretary has raised the matter with the Centre for release of a Kangra resident’s excavating machine operator, who was fined ₹31 lakh for the accidental death of a person.

Mehra had said that a heavy machine operator, Vijay Kumar, was prosecuted by a Dubai court. He said the victim was trying to seek assistance from the Indian High Commissioner in Dubai, but could not avail it so far. Mehra demanded the government to help Vijay.