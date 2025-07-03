Himachal CM flags off 24 state-of-the-art volvo buses

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off 24 state-of-the-art Volvo buses and reiterated the that the state government commitment to provide world-class transport facilities to the people and transforming Himachal Pradesh into a “Green Energy State”. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder SIngh Sukhu (File)

He was addressing a public gathering on Thursday evening at Solan’s Kyari Ghat. He said that during the tenure of the present government, a substantial amount of funds has been allocated to strengthen the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). “Over the past two years, the government has provided an annual grant of ₹1,000 crore to ensure convenient and comfortable transport services for the public,” said CM, while adding that the government has procured 500 diesel buses, 300 electric buses and approximately 30 Volvo buses. To further improve transport services in the future, the government plans to purchase 100 tempo travellers. Currently, HRTC receives a monthly subsidy of ₹60 crore.

The CM said that due to limited rail and air connectivity in the state, road transport remains the primary mode of travel for most people, with HRTC buses serving as the main means of transportation. Efforts were being made continuously to improve the services of the corporation for the convenience of the commuters.

Sukhu said that extensive work was underway to develop Himachal Pradesh as a “Green Energy State” and was actively promoting hydrogen-powered and e-buses.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the HRTC has completed its glorious journey of 50 years. The corporation’s buses are the lifeline for the people of the state, with four to five lakh passengers travelling daily.