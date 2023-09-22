Himachal CM introduces Bill in House to give state cadre to MC employees

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu introduced the Municipal Corporation Services (Amendment) Bill-2023, which seeks to establish a state cadre for municipal corporation employees and officers.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the assembly during the monsoon session in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Previously, the government had resorted to an ordinance due to the absence of the legislative assembly. However, with the assembly in session, the ordinance has been repealed, and the bill presented. CM Sukhu emphasised the necessity of creating a state cadre as Himachal Pradesh now boasts of multiple municipal corporations, including Solan, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Mandi. This move will result in a state cadre comprising over three dozen categories of officers and personnel, allowing for flexible transfers between municipal corporations.

Bill to eliminate disparities in tax for goods transport

In a bid to streamline taxation, the CM also introduced the Taxation Amendment Bill 2023. This bill aims to eliminate disparities in tax rates for the transportation of certain goods by road. Previously, different tax rates were applied based on the distance covered, causing revenue loss to the government. With the passage of this amendment bill, a uniform tax rate will be implemented for goods transported by road vehicles in the state, preventing an estimated revenue loss of ₹2.35 crore.

Tax on online gaming

In response to the evolving landscape of online gaming, the Himachal Pradesh GST Amendment Bill was presented in the Assembly. Drawing inspiration from the Central government’s amendments to the GST law regarding taxation on online gaming, the state government has made its own amendments.

Stamp duty bill

Additionally, the government introduced the Stamp Duty Amendment Bill, which proposes an 8% stamp duty on property purchases exceeding ₹50 lakh. While presenting this bill, education minister Rohit Thakur, replying on his behalf of revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, emphasised the need for this adjustment in stamp duty rates. This change aims to contribute to the state’s revenue while regulating property transactions in the higher value bracket.

