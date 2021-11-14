Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM Jai Ram lays stones of projects worth 162 crore in Sirmaur
chandigarh news

Himachal CM Jai Ram lays stones of projects worth 162 crore in Sirmaur

Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP government was about to complete four years in Himachal next month. He said all these years have been full of achievements and accomplishments
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the public meeting at Nohradhar in Sirmaur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 80 developmental projects worth 162 crore at Nohradhar in Renuka Vidhan Sabha area of Sirmaur district on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Nohradhar, the CM announced Government Degree College at Noradhar, HPSEB sub-division at Haripurdhar, opening of 33 KV sub-station at Haripurdhar, 132 KV sub-station at Charna, opening of Atal Adharsh Vidhyalaya at Charna, upgrade of Government Primary School at Sangrah Deverghat, upgrade of Government Middle School, Panyali, to Government High School (GHS), upgrade of GHS Nehswar to Government Senior Secondary School, upgrade of primary health centre (PHC) Haripurdhar to community health centre, opening of PHC at Bharari and upgrade of veterinary dispensary Charna to veterinary hospital.

Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was about to complete four years of its tenure on 27th of next month. He said all these years have been full of achievements and accomplishments.

