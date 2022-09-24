Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates the milk chilling plant in Mandi

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates the milk chilling plant in Mandi

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The CM also said that during the present government tenure, an unprecedented increase of ₹9 was made in the price of milk purchased from farmers

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the inauguration of MILKFED Plant costing ₹16.32 crore, at Balh assembly constituency in Mandi on Friday.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the inauguration of MILKFED Plant costing 16.32 crore, at Balh assembly constituency in Mandi on Friday. (ANI)
SHIMLA Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated a new Milkfed Plant constructed at a cost of 16.32 crore in Chakkar in the Balh area of Mandi district today which would increase its capacity to over 50,000 litres. He also inaugurated Community Health Centre in Gagal and Primary Health Centre in Rajgarh on the occasion. He said that this plant would process milk in a semi-automatic way, which would provide a facility for procurement of more milk from the farmers.

While addressing a public meeting at Chakkar, Jai Ram Thakur said that the HP Milkfed collected about 395 lakh litres of milk from 47,295 farmers of the state during the year 2021-22 and 110.56 crore was provided to the farmers. He said that milk was one of the most important sources of income for the farmers of the state. He said that during the tenure of the present State Government, the purchase of milk has increased by 78 %, that is, from 219.00 lakh litres in the year 2017-18 to 395.39 lakh litres in the year 2021-22. The total turnover of Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation in the year 2017-18 was 99 crore which has increased to 172 crore in the year 2021-22, he added.

The CM also said that during the present government tenure, an unprecedented increase of 9 was made in the price of milk purchased from farmers. From 22.90 per litre in the year 2017-18 to 31.90 per litre in the year 2022-23, the CM said, adding that the commission of milk societies was increased from 4.5% to 5 % and the Milk Federation was paying the best price to the milk producers in the country.

The CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned a bulk drug pharma park for the state even before his visit and “This was a befitting reply to those who allege that the PM has given nothing to the state.” He said that special assistance of 800 crore was provided by the Prime Minister to the state, besides sanctioning developmental projects worth over 10,000 crore for the state.

The CM also announced the opening of ITI in the upper area of Balh and two veterinary hospitals at Balt and Sadhayani provided they fulfil all the norms.

