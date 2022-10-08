Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur takes ‘Congress Chhodo’ jibe at opposition

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday took a jibe at the opposition Congress in the state, stating that on the one hand, Rahul Gandhi was on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, while on the other hand, several party leaders at the Centre and in the state have launched ‘Congress Chhodo’ campaign.

Congress’ national leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad left the party, and in Himachal too leaders like Pawan Kajal, Lakhvinder Rana, Yog Raj and Harsh Mahajan quit Congress to join BJP, the CM said, addressing a public meeting at Una. The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹200 crore.

The CM said that the Union Government had sanctioned a bulk drug park for Himachal Pradesh which would boost the economy of the state. The proposed park would be set up in Haroli in Una district. Thakur said the bulk drug park would minimize India’s dependence on China for raw materials needed for manufacturing medicine.

He said that thousands of crores of rupees would be saved as the pharma companies in Himachal would get the raw material in the state itself, and the manufacturing would also become cheaper, thereby reducing the cost of medicine.

He also alleged that some Congress leaders who tried to sabotage the bulk drug park project were now claiming it to be their dream project.

Speaking on the occasion, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the satellite centre of PGI was coming up at Una with a cost of over ₹400 crore, which would provide specialised health care facilities to the people of the area.

He said the IIT-Mandi, IIM-Sirmour, and Central University Kangra were a few gifts the Centre Government had provided for the people of the state. He said that this shows the special bounding the Prime Minister shares with the people of the state.

He urged the people to support BJP in the upcoming elections so that the double-engine government could continue the developmental works in the state.

Chairman state finance commission Satpal Singh Satti, rural development and panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar, and MLA Balbir Chaudhary were among others present on the occasion.