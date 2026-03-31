Himachal CM’s wife turns critic in House: Kamlesh Thakur puts Sukhu in spot

In a rare political moment in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Congress MLA Kamlesh Thakur, wife of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, turned the spotlight on her own government on Monday, demanding action on local grievances. Wife of Himachal chief minister and Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur during the budget session in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

During her first Question Hour since winning the 2024 Dehra byelection, Thakur raised two issues that forced a direct response from her husband on the floor of the House.

Thakur flagged the dire situation of fishermen in the Pong Dam area, noting that the 2023 floods had left water bodies choked with silt, causing mass fish deaths and destroying local trade. She urged the government to direct the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to begin immediate desilting.

In response, chief minister Sukhu assured the House that dredging is currently being piloted in Kullu. He promised the project would be extended to Manali and subsequently to Dehra to restore the ecosystem.

The issue saw rare bipartisan support, with Congress’s Bhawani Singh Pathania and BJP’s Jeet Ram Katwal backing her concerns.

During Zero Hour, Thakur opposed the proposed closure of Haripur College due to a state policy targeting institutions with fewer than 100 students.

The college serves 25 panchayats but currently has only 45 students and a single teacher.

Thakur argued the low enrolment is due to the college’s remote location and lack of staff, not a lack of need. She proposed introducing a four-year honours programme to boost enrolment and save the institution, which was originally the vision of former minister Bikram Thakur.