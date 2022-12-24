Himachal CM set to resume duties on Christmas, calls OPS meet on Dec 28

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 will be returning to Shimla from New Delhi on December 25, and has called a meeting regarding restoration of the old pension scheme on december 28.

The CM’s principal advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan said the chief minister’s quarantine period would end on Saturday, following a Covid-19 test. “He would return to state on Sunday, if found negative for the virus,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan said chief minister has called a meeting of employee union leaders on December 28 to discuss the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), one of the 10 guarantees promised by Congress in its poll manifesto.

“The government will meet the representatives of the employees who had fought a long battle for restoration of their legitimate right,” he said.

Sukhu had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18, a day before his meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM had contracted the infection after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan with deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and 38 Congress legislators. The CM subsequently met several senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chauhan said that the first session of 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and cabinet expansion, which was postponed due to the chief minister testing Covid positive would also be held soon.

Make arrangements to facilitate tourism during Xmas, New year

Sukhu also directed the officers to ensure fool proof arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting the state especially for Christmas and New Year.

The CM asked the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers to put in place elaborate arrangements for hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles, particularly in major tourist places. He also appealed to tourists not to park their vehicles on roadside as this may lead to traffic congestion. The police department has been asked to use drones for effective traffic management. He said that adequate man and machinery must be deployed in areas prone to heavy snow and to ensure vehicles are stationed at strategic locations to meet out any eventuality.

Covid advisory issued

The CM also urged the tourists visiting the state to follow Covid-19 protocols and wear face mask as a precautionary measure keeping in view the increasing number of Covid cases. He said tourist spots with high footfall must have additional force deployment to maintain law and order.

In an advisory, principal secretary (health) Subhashish Panda, said, “It has been noticed that there is sudden spurt of Covid cases globally, which may have implications for the state in near future.”

He said that people are advised to wear masks especially in public and crowded indoor spaces, and strictly observe social distancing norms and hand sanitisation.